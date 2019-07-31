Weather Authority: Flash Flood Watch Wednesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a stormy day Wednesday with warm temperatures.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effet from 2 p.m. through Wedneday evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to bring perioids of heavy rain to te region. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected for some areas.

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning are expected to become more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 88 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to carry over into Thursday and Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 88 Low: 71

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 71

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 87 Low: 71

SATURDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 85 Low: 71

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90 Low: 69