Weather Authority: Holiday weekend to see scattered storms, begins with heat & humidity on Friday

In the Delaware Valley, residents are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s on Friday morning.

The day will come with hot and humid conditions, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams.

By 9 a.m., temperatures will reach the 80s and they are expected to rise to the 90s by the afternoon.

There is a slight chance for a scattered storm to move through the area, but the next big chance for rain will come Saturday.

Forecasters say storms with scattered showers and gusty winds will impact the area throughout the afternoon, but it will not be a washout.

Looking ahead, Saturday will be the third day where temperatures reach the 90s and things will begin to cool down Sunday.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Hot, humid. High: 95

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 75

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 71

MONDAY: Fourth of July. High: 89, Low: 68

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Stays warm. High: 83, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 85, Low: 68