Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Freeze Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County

Weather Authority: Sunny, but chilly spring day as wind chills persist Thursday

Updated 8:28AM
Weather Authority: 8 a.m. Thursday forecasr

Sunny Thursday stays cold thanks to wind chills.

PHILADELPHIA - Spring weather is nowhere in sight as Thursday sees a chilly and windy forecast.

Wind chills dipped into the 20s this morning with no plan of letting up the rest of the day. Those winds will make it feel colder than it is with highs hitting 57 degrees.

Dry air and high winds brings high risk of wildfires that could quickly get out of control, prompting a Red Flag warning today.

Temperatures expected to rise into the weekend, with a trade-off of showers forecasted for the first day of May.

THURSDAY: Still blustery. High 57

FRIDAY: Sunny breezy. Low: 37 High: 64

SATURDAY: A bit milder. Low: 40 High: 67

SUNDAY: Lovely May Day. Low: 42 High: 70

MONDAY: Chances of showers. Low: 54 High: 67

TUESDAY: Shower chances. Low: 53 High: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with chance of showers. Low: 58 High: 69