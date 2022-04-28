Weather Authority: Sunny, but chilly spring day as wind chills persist Thursday

Spring weather is nowhere in sight as Thursday sees a chilly and windy forecast.

Wind chills dipped into the 20s this morning with no plan of letting up the rest of the day. Those winds will make it feel colder than it is with highs hitting 57 degrees.

Dry air and high winds brings high risk of wildfires that could quickly get out of control, prompting a Red Flag warning today.

Temperatures expected to rise into the weekend, with a trade-off of showers forecasted for the first day of May.

THURSDAY: Still blustery. High 57

FRIDAY: Sunny breezy. Low: 37 High: 64

SATURDAY: A bit milder. Low: 40 High: 67

SUNDAY: Lovely May Day. Low: 42 High: 70

MONDAY: Chances of showers. Low: 54 High: 67

TUESDAY: Shower chances. Low: 53 High: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with chance of showers. Low: 58 High: 69