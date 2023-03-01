Weather Authority: Freezing fog rolls in for bitter cold morning ahead of afternoon warm-up

Layer up and be careful driving this morning - Hump Day is starting off with some frosty conditions!

Bitter cold weather is bringing freezing fog across the Delaware Valley as temperatures hover around freezing in the early morning hours.

But, the freeze won't last too long! Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 52 degrees by this afternoon with lots of sunshine.

The warm-up continues Thursday are highs reach into the mid 60s with a quick morning shower! FOX 29's Sue Serio says this February hold the record for the second warmest in the Philadelphia area.

However, the winter weather rollercoaster continues as spring-like weather turns to snow and ice on Friday.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: March begins. High: 52, Low: 31

THURSDAY: Like Spring. High: 64, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Shower, wintry mix. High: 44, Low: 37

SATURDAY: Sunny and milder. High: 54, Low: 40

SUNDAY: Dry and nice. High: 53, Low: 37

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 56, Low: 35

TUESDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 55, Low: 38