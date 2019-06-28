Weather Authority: Friday expected to mark first heat wave of 2019

Friday is expected to put an exclamation point on our first heat wave of 2019, but it won't be the end of the heat.

An air quality alert remains in effect for most of the area, meaning air pollution concentration could be unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, the elderly, and people with health conditions.

After temperatures reached into the 90s Wednesday and Thursday, we’re facing more of the same on Friday, but with a little more humidity.

Another difference in Friday’s forecast is the slight threat of pop-up storms later in the day.

Expect more hot and humid conditions Saturday with forecast highs in the mid-90s and another chance of afternoon storms.

Temperatures will start to cool off come Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.