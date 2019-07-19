Weather Authority: Friday kicks off weekend of dangerous heat

An excessive heat warning that will remain in effect until Sunday now covers the entire Philadelphia area.

Friday got off to a muggy start with temperatures expected to reach of high of 96 degrees later in the day.

Saturday is when things really heat up with highs nearing 100 degrees and heat indices well into the triple digits and up to 115 degrees.

MORE: Code Red information for Philadelphia

Sunshine throughout the weekend will keep that heat around into Sunday when we’ll once again see highs in the 90s.

Monday could finally bring some stormy relief with a high of 86 degrees and a chance of storms.

Philadelphia has extended a heat health emergency through 11 p.m. Monday. Friday morning, Dr. Mike Cirigliano talked more about the health risks posed by the kind of heat we will see this weekend.

