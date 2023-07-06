Weather Authority: Friday's temps, humidity set up potential heatwave ahead of stormy weekend

Friday will be another hot and humid day in the Delaware Valley with afternoon storms.

Wednesday and Thursday saw 90-degree temperatures in some parts of the area. If Friday also sees temperatures of 90 degrees or higher, it will mark the first heatwave of the summer.

FOX 29 Meteorologist Scott Williams details the potential for the first heatwave of the season.

Friday's temperatures began in the 70s and are expected to rise throughout the day, with increased heat and humidity.

Forecasters say the humidity will set up severe storms that will move across the region in the afternoon.

There is a 50% chance of storms in the Philadelphia area and a 20% chance at the Jersey Shore, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams.

Looking ahead, the weekend is set to be warm with more unsettled storms.

Saturday's storms will be scattered before more consistent and severe storm activity happens Sunday evening.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 73

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 86, Low: 83

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 70

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 83, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Hazy, hot. High: 91, Low: 71

THURSDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 90, Low: 72