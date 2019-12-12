Weather Authority: Frigid, dry Thursday ahead of mild weekend

Thursday was off to a frigid start with temperatures below freezing across most of the area.

Those bitter temps could lead to some icy patches during the morning commute. Thursday won’t get much warmer with highs expected to reach the mid-upper 30s, but we will be staying dry.

Come Friday, we will see a slight warm-up with highs expected to reach the mid-40s. There’s also a chance of some afternoon showers Friday.

By the weekend we’ll really be warming up with a high of 55 degrees, but those mild temperatures will be accompanied by showers.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

