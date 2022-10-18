Weather Authority: Frost advisories for parts of the Delaware Valley as temps drop

Tuesday was a beautiful, fall-like day across the Delaware Valley with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s.

A cool air is expected to move in, causing temperatures to plummet overnight. The region will see some winter-like weather with morning lows in the 30s.

Wednesday's sun will warm things up with an average high in the upper 60s.

Thursday morning will also be cold with below-average morning lows to start the day.

The end of the week will warm up again as the Phillies come home to face the Padres Friday evening. Forecasters say the tailgate weather will be perfect before the sun goes down and temperatures drop before the first pitch.

The weekend will be more pleasant with temperatures crawling up into the 70s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: A.m. frost, p.m. sun. High: 56, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Another cold a.m. High: 60, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 65, Low: 40

SATURDAY: A nice weekend. High: 70, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Stays pleasant. High: 70, Low: 48

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 68, Low: 54

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 71, Low: 58