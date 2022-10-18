Weather Authority: Frost advisories in effect Wednesday morning as cool temperatures linger

Parts of the Delaware Valley are waking up to ice on windshields as temperatures dropped into the 30s and 40s overnight into Wednesday.

Various frost and freeze alerts are in effect across the area until 9 a.m.

Snow is moving across the western part of Pennsylvania, but forecasters do not expect it to hit our area.

Morning temperatures are still lingering in the 30s and 40s and are expected to rise to the mid-50s.

Looking ahead, Thursday is also set to be a frosty morning ahead of sunnier conditions.

By Saturday, warmer temperatures in the 70s return briefly for a seasonable and sunny weekend.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: A.m. frost, p.m. sun. High: 55

THURSDAY: A.m. frost, p.m. sun. High: 60, Low: 41

FRIDAY: A bit milder. High: 65, Low: 40

SATURDAY: Back to the 70s. High: 70, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sun, a shower. High: 67, Low: 51

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 70, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 73, Low: 56