Weather Authority: Gloomy Sunday ahead with slight risk of severe weather

Expect a brief break in the rain on Sunday as showers will dissipate into spotty rain with fog.

Overnight conditions will be mostly dry with a light drizzle possible in some areas. Heavier showers could clip the northern part of the region, but most of the area should remain overcast.

Precipitation will move out by late Sunday afternoon which will give way to some sunshine. Highs in Philadelphia are expected to sit in the low 60s.

FOX 29 meteorologist Jeff Robbins says the break could usher in severe weather during the evening hours which could bring thunderstorms, damaging winds and hail.

Look for the sunshine to return on Monday through Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

___

SUNDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 61 Low: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 51 Low: 5040

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live