Weather Authority: Gloomy Sunday with warmer temps, PM showers

The Philadelphia area is slated for a gloomy Sunday with warmer temperatures and afternoon showers.

Considerable cloudiness and occasional rain showers are expected this afternoon.

Precipitation will move out by late Sunday afternoon, which will give way to some sunshine. Highs in Philadelphia are expected to sit in the low 60s.

FOX 29 meteorologist Jeff Robbins says the break could usher in some thunderstorms, damaging winds and hail. Some storms may be severe.

Look for mild temperatures to continue Monday with highs in the 60s amid partly cloudy skies.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

SUNDAY: PM showers. High: 62 Low: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 49 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. High: 51 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60 Low: 41

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live