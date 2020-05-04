Weather Authority: Gusty winds kicks off unsettled week Monday

Monday is marked with strong wind gusts for most of the day and cool temperatures.

Temperatures will fall back into the mid-to-high 60s as gusts reach up to 35 mph.

Chilly days are upcoming as showers continue to be on and off throughout the work week.

Sunshine is forecasted for most of the week ahead, but temperatures will fall into the high 50s with lows in the 40s.

MONDAY: Breezy, dry. High: 67, Low: 55

TUESDAY: Cloudy, dry. High: 62, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 59, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Slight chance of showers. High: 61, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Sunshine, cooler. High: 59, Low: 44

