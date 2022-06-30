Weather Authority: Hazy, hot and humid last day of June ahead of rainy Fourth of July weekend

The last day of June is bringing the heat - along with lots of humidity and haze!

Mild morning temperatures will build throughout the day, topping off with a high of 92 through the Delaware Valley.

Another hot and humid day on Friday ahead of what is expected to be a rainy Fourth of July weekend.

Scattered storms all-day Saturday will carry over into some morning showers on Sunday.

However, the rain is expected to move out just in time to make for a sunny Fourth of July.

So, if you're planning fun and fireworks this holiday, Sunday night and Monday may be your best shot!

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 92

FRIDAY: Hot, humid. High: 95, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 76

SUNDAY: Morning showers. High: 86, Low: 73

MONDAY: Independence Day. High: 89, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Stays warm. High: 88, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87 Low: 70