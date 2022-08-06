Weather Authority: Heat advisory in effect for hot, humid weekend with chance of pop-up showers

More heat and humidity are in store Saturday and Sunday for another hot, summer weekend.

A heat advisory is already in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday as temperatures reach a high of 94 degrees.

Warm, muggy weather sticks around all weekend long with several chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the weekend won't be a complete washout, but to keep a Plan B ready!

Sunday's high heat carries into the beginning of next week as temperatures stay in the 90s until Wednesday.

___

SATURDAY: PM/Eve storms. High: 89

SUNDAY: Hot, pop-up storms. High: 94, Low: 77

MONDAY: Hot, pop-up storms. High: 95, Low: 77

TUESDAY: Hot, pop-up storms. High: 92, Low: 79

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 77

THURSDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 73

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 88, Low: 70