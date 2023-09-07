Weather Authority: Heat advisory issued across Delaware Valley ahead of possible severe storms

It's set to be another hot and humid day, but the end of this brutal heatwave is finally in sight!

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 95 degrees, but will feel like 105 thanks to heat and humidity building all week.

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey until 8 p.m.

Thursday's muggy start could end with some storms overnight, leading into the threat of severe weather on Friday.

Those storms will stick around for the weekend as temperatures start to drop into 80s.