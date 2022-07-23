Weather Authority: Heat to reach record-highs with 100-degree temperatures Sunday

The heat remains as most of the Delaware Valley is under an Excessive Heat Warning.

Overnight into Sunday will be warm, only dropping into the mid to upper 70s, under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will see plenty of sunshine and the humidity will rise with the temperatures, creating an oppressive atmosphere for many. Temperatures may set records as the region approaches 100, the hottest it has been in a decade.

Along with the Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect until Sunday night at 8 p.m., there is an Air Quality Alert until Monday at midnight. Those with upper respiratory issues may have difficulty, so it advised those with issues to not linger outdoors for long.

Monday will be extremely humid, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s.

Storms will approach in the afternoon, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Not everyone will see storms, but temperatures will drop after they pass, bringing a brief amount of relief from the heat Tuesday.

___

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 77

SUNDAY: Record high. High: 100, Low: 82

MONDAY: Strong storms. High: 94, Low: 76

TUESDAY: Less humid. High: 84, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: More humid. High: 90, Low: 78

THURSDAY: Evening storms. High: 92, Low: 76

FRIDAY: More storms. High: 90, Low: 74