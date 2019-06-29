Weather Authority: Heat wave to continue Saturday, chance of pop-up storms

The Philadelphia area's first heat wave of 2019 is should extend to a fourth day Saturday with forecasted highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday is expected to be a little more humid than the last several days and will also be bringing a chance of pop-up showers and storms later in the day.

Expect some relief from the heat and humidity Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. Sunday could also bring some scattered showers and storms to parts of our area.

Taking a look at the seven-day forecast, summer appears to finally be in full swing. Following Sunday's brief cool-down, temperatures will be heading back toward the mid-low 90s through Friday.

