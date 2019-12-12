Weather Authority: Heavy rain expected Friday ahead of mild weekend
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a rainy Friday with mild temperatures.
Rain moves in Friday evening before ending mid-day Saturday. FOX 29's Kathy Orr expects most of the region will see an inch to an inch and a half of rain.
Sunday will be windy with highs in the mid-upper 40s.
For the latest forecast, DOWNLOAD the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP