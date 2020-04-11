Weather Authority: Heavy rain Monday with high winds, strong storms

The Philadelphia area is slated for heavy rain Monday, along with high winds and strong storms.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect through 7 p.m. Damaging wind gusts could reach upwards of 60 mph.

Strong thunderstorms are expected. A few storms may be severe. Flooding is possible, as 1-3 inches of rain is in the forecast. Isolated tornadoes are also a possibility.

Showers could hit a lull in the afternoon, but should persist throughout the day and into the evening.

Temperatures will remain warm, with a high around 73 degrees.

A viewer photo captures a tree down in Morton, Pennsylvania.

Sun and clouds will return on Tuesday, though temperatures will take a dip with a high of 58 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday in the form of some morning showers.

___

MONDAY: Thunderstorms/wind. High: 75 Low: 44

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 51 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 39

___

