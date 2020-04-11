Weather Authority: Heavy rain Monday with high winds, strong storms
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for heavy rain Monday, along with high winds and strong storms.
A High Wind Warning will be in effect through 7 p.m. Damaging wind gusts could reach upwards of 60 mph.
Strong thunderstorms are expected. A few storms may be severe. Flooding is possible, as 1-3 inches of rain is in the forecast. Isolated tornadoes are also a possibility.
Showers could hit a lull in the afternoon, but should persist throughout the day and into the evening.
Temperatures will remain warm, with a high around 73 degrees.
A viewer photo captures a tree down in Morton, Pennsylvania.
Sun and clouds will return on Tuesday, though temperatures will take a dip with a high of 58 degrees.
Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday in the form of some morning showers.
MONDAY: Thunderstorms/wind. High: 75 Low: 44
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 41
WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 51 Low: 39
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 37
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 39
