Weather Authority: Heavy rains, possible storms as warm front advances Sunday

Rain arrives early Sunday morning and will last into the evening as a warm front moves into the region.

A wide array of temperatures means lows in the high 40s and a peak in the mid-50s to low 60s with a steady breeze.

As the day progresses, rain intensity will increase with the heaviest rains arriving around noon.

A thunderstorm is possible, but the forecast does not anticipate anything severe.

Rain should end during the early evening hours with the potential for spotty rain showers at night.

Another round of rain and chilly conditions is in store for the Delaware Valley on Monday. Temperatures will rise back into the 60s on Tuesday as the sunshine returns.

SUNDAY: Rain returns. High: 55, Low: 48

MONDAY: Rain, breezy. High: 52, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Sunshine, warmer. High: 62, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, evening showers. High: 64, Low: 47

