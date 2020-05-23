Weather Authority: Heavy rains, thunderstorms dampen start to Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend arrives without the typical summerlike feel it's known for signalling. Instead, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be strongest in the morning with chance of more wet conditions return in the late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are expected to settle with lows in the 60s highs in the 70s. It will be coolest near the shore due to equally cool water conditions.

Dry conditions will make a return Sunday with mostly cloudy skies giving way to sunshine by the afternoon.

Memorial Day Monday will be the best day of the extended weekend with renewed sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures are expected to skyrocket by the end of the upcoming week with very summerlike conditions.

SATURDAY: Showers, p.m. storms. High: 74, Low: 61

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 54

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 74, Low: 52

TUESDAY: Sunshine, warm. High: 82, Low: 57

