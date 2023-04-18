Weather Authority: High pressure system keeping conditions dry, warm for seasonable Thursday

As the central part of the country faces severe weather, conditions in the Delaware Valley will be seasonable for two more days before unsettled weather returns.

High pressure will keep conditions clear Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are set to be warm and in the 70s before rising to the 80s on Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be clear during the day, but rain will move through after sundown.

Rain will continue overnight and make its way out of the area Sunday morning.

After the weekend rain, conditions will remain dry for several more days.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 77, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Back to the 80s. High: 84, Low: 51

SATURDAY: Warm, late rain. High: 78, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Morning showers, cooler. High: 66, Low: 50

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 62, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 62, Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Spring sunshine. High: 65, Low: 44