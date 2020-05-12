Weather Authority: High winds lead to breezy, sunny, breezy Tuesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny and breezy Tuesday.

Although there will be a freeze warning to start the morning for the Philadelphia regions, eventually temperatures rebound throughout the day with a high of 59.

The end of the week brings rain likely on Friday to Sunday, but highs are forecasted to touch the 80s.

It will be the first time in 2020 that the Philadelphia region enjoys 80-degree weather.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 63, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High: 69, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Warm pm, storms. High: 83, Low: 59

