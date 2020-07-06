Weather Authority: Highs in the 90s Monday with a chance of afternoon storms

The Delaware Valley's heat wave will likely continue on Monday with another hot day in the forecast.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for high temperatures in the mid-90s with a chance of strong afternoon storms.

The heat continues coming out of a hot weekend, where we saw temperatures in the 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week, the heat is here to stay. As of Monday morning, forecasted highs are in the 90s everyday this week until Friday.

