Weather Authority: Highs in the 90s Sunday with isolated storms possible

After a warm, but overcast Saturday across the Delaware Valley, expect temperatures to get even hotter on Sunday.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is forecasting a high temperature of 93 degrees with a chance of an isolated storm at some point during the day.

The weekend warm-up will come to an abrupt end on Monday, when highs are only expected to reach the low 70s.

Conditions will start to warm back up on Tuesday as temps near 80, before we're back into the mid-90s on Wednesday.

