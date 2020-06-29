Weather Authority: Hot and hazy Monday

Monday may be the start of a new week, but it will be feeling a lot like last week with temperatures in the 90s once again.

After a hot and humid weekend, expect more hazy conditions with a high of 90 degrees.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says you can expect things to stay dry Monday after scattered showers over the weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking to be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-80s and a chance of storms.

