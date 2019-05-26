Weather Authority: Hot and humid Sunday; afternoon storms

Storms are posing a threat to otherwise pleasant Memorial Day Weekend weather across the Delaware Valley.

Temperatures will reach a high of 90 degrees in Philadelphia Sunday. Down the shore, the high will be 81 degrees.

Temperatures will take a dip Monday, with a high of 82 in Philadelphia and 73 down the shore.

A chance of showers loom large over next week as temperatures remain in the mid-80s and low 90s.

SUNDAY: Strong storms. High: 90 Low: 66

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82 Low: 64

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 89 Low: 70

WEDNDESDAY: Chance of evening showers. High: 89 Low: 72

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 89 Low: 72