Weather Authority: Hot and humid Sunday; afternoon storms
PHILADELPHIA - Storms are posing a threat to otherwise pleasant Memorial Day Weekend weather across the Delaware Valley.
Temperatures will reach a high of 90 degrees in Philadelphia Sunday. Down the shore, the high will be 81 degrees.
Temperatures will take a dip Monday, with a high of 82 in Philadelphia and 73 down the shore.
A chance of showers loom large over next week as temperatures remain in the mid-80s and low 90s.
SUNDAY: Strong storms. High: 90 Low: 66
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82 Low: 64
TUESDAY: Chance of showers. High: 89 Low: 70
WEDNDESDAY: Chance of evening showers. High: 89 Low: 72
THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 89 Low: 72