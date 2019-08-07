Weather Authority: Hot and humid Wednesday with strong storms

The Philadelphia area is slated for hot and humid Wednesday with strong storms.

High winds and heavy rain are expected. Wind gusts could rise to 60 mph or greater. Flash flooding may bring 1-3 inches of rain to the region.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 90 degrees.

The region is expected to dry out from Thursday through the weekend with sunny conditions and temperatures in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 90 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 89 Low: 71

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 Low: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85 Low: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 Low: 68