Weather Authority: Hot, dry Thursday ahead of Friday rain

While Thursday's forecast may be void of rain, there will be plenty of heat and humidity to speak of.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for a humid, but dry day with a high of 92 degrees.

Friday will look a lot different with highs in the low 80s and a forecast full of rain and wind as we feel the effects of a coastal storm.

After Friday's rain, weekend temps will be right back in the 90s, potentially kicking off another heat wave as we take a look at the forecast early next week.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP