Weather Authority: Hot, hazy, humid Monday

The Delaware Valley is facing the possibility of yet another heat-wave with a hot and hazy Monday expected to kick it off.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for highs in the low-90s and a lot of humidity to start the week Monday.

Tuesday will bring more of the same hot and humid conditions with highs in the low-90s.

Wednesday could mark our fifth heat wave of the summer if temperatures break 90 degrees. As of Monday, Wednesday's forecasted high is 90 degrees.

Wednesday could potentially bring some showers as well.

