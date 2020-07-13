Weather Authority: Hot, hazy Monday could mark second heat wave of summer

With high temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees again Monday, we could already be seeing our second heat wave of the summer.

FOX 29's Scott Williams is calling for a high of 90 degrees with plenty of hazy sunshine.

A nice mix of sun and clouds will begin in the morning an set the tone for the rest of the day. Morning temperatures will sit in the 70s and warm into the 80s by noontime.

Nearly identical weather days will follow through Thursday. An early look at the weekend forecast shows a chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, before temperatures skyrocket to 93 on Sunday.

TUESDAY: Humid, sunny. High: 90, Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 92, Low: 69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90, Low: 69

