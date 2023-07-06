Weather Authority: Hot, humid conditions set up Friday afternoon storms with heavy rain

Plan for storms on your Friday afternoon and evening.

These storms will be in a lot more spots than the last few days because of a cold front sliding across our region. If you get one of these storms, it'll come with very heavy rain.

Blame all this humidity for the heavy rain: when it's very humid, it's easy for storms to pull that moisture of the air and just dump it over spots.

Over the last few days, we've reported on spots that saw flash flooding because of rain from slow-moving storms.

These storms will be slow moving, so flash flooding on the roads will be a problem in some spots during the evening commute. If you want to see if there is weather affecting your Friday route, check our interactive radar that zooms down to street level.

A few of these storms will have strong wind gusts and others will have small, pea-sized hail.

After the cold front finishes moving across our area, the heat goes down a touch for the weekend. You're looking at highs in the 80s all weekend, but it's still just as humid. That also means we'll have more afternoon storms this weekend with heavy rain.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 72

FRIDAY: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 74

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 74

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 72

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 70

TUESDAY: A storm. High: 88, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Dry day. High: 90, Low: 72