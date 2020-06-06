Weather Authority: Hot, humid day with chance of pop-up showers Saturday

Hot and humid conditions with a chance of pop up storms are in store for the Philadelphia region Saturday.

The morning will begin with patchy fog early Saturday and will be followed by a few pop up storms in the afternoon.

Humidity will linger throughout the day as highs reach near 90 degrees. A 30 percent chance of a storm is also in the forecast.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Sunday will be more pleasant with low humidity and a nice breeze from the northwest. It will be a cooler day with highs near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy, warm. High: 89, Low: 69

SUNDAY : Less humid, sunny. High: 79, Low: 60

MONDAY : Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 57

TUESDAY: Sunshine & clouds. High: 85, Low: 61

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP