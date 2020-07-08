Weather Authority: Hot, humid with a chance of afternoon storms Wednesday

After a brief break from 90-degree temperatures on Tuesday, the Delaware Valley will be dealing with heat and humidity once again Wednesday.

A warm and muggy start to the day will eventually turn into highs in the 90s. Thunderstorms could impact parts of the area this afternoon.

Expect similar conditions through most of the week with temps expected to reach the 90s almost every day for the rest of the week and through the weekend.

The threat of thunderstorms will also be a theme most days this week.

