Weather Authority: Humid Thursday with pop up showers

Expect an unsettled weather day on Thursday with pop up showers that will hang around throughout the day and some pockets of sunshine.

Morning conditions will look gloomy across the region. Intermittent rainfall will accompany humid conditions that will set the tone for the day.

A larger system of precipitation is spinning off the coast of New Jersey could move into our area by the end of the morning.

Temperatures will reach the 80s in Philadelphia and the surrounding area, but the high dew points will make it feel warm and sticky.

Similar conditions will follow on Friday, as temperatures climb into the low 80s with spotty showers.

The region will enjoy a break in the rain on Saturday for the first official day of summer, but storms will return on Sunday for Father's Day.

THURSDAY: Spotty showers, humid. High: 80

FRIDAY: Showers, storms. High: 82, Low: 65

SATURDAY: Warm, partly sunny. High: 82, Low: 67

SUNDAY: Storms possible, humid. High: 83, Low: 68

