Weather Authority: Humid Tuesday with scattered storms
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for humid day Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 85 degrees.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to carry over into Wednesday before drying out for Thursday.
TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 85 Low: 73
WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 88 Low: 71
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 89 Low: 71
FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 85 Low: 65
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84 Low: 65