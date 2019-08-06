Weather Authority: Humid Tuesday with scattered storms

The Philadelphia area is slated for humid day Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 85 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to carry over into Wednesday before drying out for Thursday.

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 85 Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 88 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 89 Low: 71

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 85 Low: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84 Low: 65