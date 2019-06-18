Weather Authority: Humid Tuesday with strong, scattered storms

The Philadelphia area is slated for another muggy day Tuesday with strong, scattered thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are likely Tuesday morning with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible. A high of 84 degrees is expected.

Rain is expected to dominate the forecast next week. Thunderstorms are currently expected through Thursday with rounds of torrential rain and a threat of flash flooding.

TUESDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 80 Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 69

THURSDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 86 Low: 68

FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 81 Low: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 83 Low: 65