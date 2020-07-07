Weather Authority: Humid with a chance of afternoon storms Tuesday

After a hot and active weather day to start the week, conditions should be calming and cooling this Tuesday.

Tuesday will still be humid as we potentially break our streak of 90-degree days. FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for a high temperature of just 88 degrees..

Like Monday, there will be a chance of pop-up storms in the afternoon on Tuesday,

Looking ahead, expect the rest of the week bring more of the same hot and humid conditions, along with a chance of showers and storms.

