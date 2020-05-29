Weather Authority: Humidity continues Friday with p.m. storms

A warm and humid Friday afternoon will bring with it the chance of pop-up storms this afternoon.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio is calling for a high temperature of 84 degrees Friday.

By the afternoon, the Philadelphia area will be under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

Storms could impact eastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey early tonight, especially between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Those storms could bring damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph, small hail, and heavy rain.

This weekend will start off the way Friday is expected to end as showers are expected Saturday morning. Once the clouds clear, expect plenty of afternoon sun and a high of 82 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and cooler with a high of 72 degrees.

