Weather Authority: Humidity returns Thursday, evening rain expected from Elsa

Thursday will be off to another hot start after a few hot and humid days earlier this week.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says we can expect some of that heat and humidity to return to start the day, but by Thursday evening, we'll be seeing some of the rain from Elsa.

That rain will carry into Friday morning, and both days will still have high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tropical storm warnings have now been issued for the Jersey Shore, as well as some coastal portions of southern Delaware.

The warnings mean those areas could see between 1-3 inches of rain between Thursday and Friday, with isolated areas seeing up to 4 inches.

MORE: Jersey Shore prepares for brush with Elsa

Flood advisories are in effect down the shore, and flash flood watches will be in effect for most of the area from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Those areas will also feel gusty winds of up to 40-50 mile per hour.

The key high tide for the storm surge should reach two feed between 7 and 9 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.

For the latest forecasts and conditions download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter