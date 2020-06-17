Weather Authority: Humidity returns Thursday with chance of scattered showers

Humidity will return to our region on Thursday as temperatures creep back into the 80s with sun and clouds and a chance of rain.

Similar weather days are expected to follow throughout the weekend, as the humidity ramps up to the 90s by Monday.

THURSDAY: Humid, rain likely. High: 80, Low: 64

FRIDAY: Showers, storms. High: 83, Low: 66

SATURDAY: Warming up. High: 84, Low: 67

SUNDAY: Warm, humid. High: 86, Low: 68

