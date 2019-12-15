Weather Authority: Light snow to ice to rain Monday

The Philadelphia area is slated for wintry conditions Monday, with light snow transitioning to ice and rain.

Wintry conditions are expected mostly south of Philadelphia. The forecast will see a significant lull through lunchtime, with occasional snow showers and rain.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 35 degrees.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Delaware and Philadelphia counties through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Phase two of Monday's storm should kick in late afternoon through the evening.

Mixed precipitation will eventually change over to rain. As a result, roads could be slippery for the evening commute, especially north and west of Philadelphia.

Tuesday morning will see additional rain, heavy at times for most of the region. Snow and sleet are expected in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

MONDAY: Rain/snow. High: 35 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 43 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 39 Low: 29

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 29 Low: 19

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 38 Low: 20