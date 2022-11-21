Weather Authority: Lots of sun to warm up the Delaware Valley on Tuesday into Thanksgiving

The dry, crisp air made for a beautiful sunset ahead of a clear, starlit sky over the Delaware Valley on Monday night.

A southernly wind is making its way up to our area, which forecasters say is a good sign as it will bring a bit of warmth with it. Wind gusts were up to about 23 mph across the city, but they are expected to subside as we move into the overnight hours with temperatures in the 20s.

Tuesday will start off cold, but forecasters say the sun will warm things up into the 50s by the afternoon, which is average for this time of year.

No "fowl" weather is expected on Thanksgiving Day with afternoon highs in the mid 50s with increasing clouds throughout the day ahead of Friday's rain.

Showers are expected to pass through on Friday alongside a cold front, but Saturday is expected to be dry. Sunday, on the other hand, could be a soaker, according to Kathy.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 51, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Great travel. High: 55, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Thanksgiving. High: 53, Low: 31

FRIDAY: Some showers. High: 51, Low: 36

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 55, Low: 40

SUNDAY: Rain. High: 56, Low: 47

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 51, Low: 41