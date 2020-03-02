Weather Authority: March begins with chilly mornings before warm afternoons, evenings

The first week of March begins with cold morning hours that ring in warmer temperatures in the afternoon and evenings.

Monday starts the week with a burst of sunshine that is expected to persist throughout the week.

Temperatures will rise to the low 60s through at least Wednesday with highs in the 50s on Thursday and Friday before a slight return to cold weather again on Saturday.

However, the dip will be brief and Sunday is expected to be seasonal and sunny.

Precipitation returns to to the forecast on Tuesday in the form of a chance of afternoon rain showers.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60 Low: 33

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 60 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 59 Low: 45

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. High: 50 Low: 39

