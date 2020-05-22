Weather Authority: Memorial Day weekend begins with showers

Memorial Day weekend, often thought of as the unofficial start of summer, will not feel very summer-like in most areas across the Delaware Valley.

A calm start to the day on Friday will give way to a round of showers that will linger through Saturday. Expect a slow-moving system to move into our area around 2 p.m. and fully cover the region by 5 p.m.

Showers will last through the night on Friday and remain spotty on Saturday. Expect temperatures to sit in the low-to-mid 70s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Expect the rain to clear on Sunday morning and give way to sunshine. Conditions will remain seasonable and calm. Memorial Day Monday will be the best day of the extended weekend, with more sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures are expected to skyrocket into the high 80s from Tuesday through Thursday, with plenty of sunshine.

___

Advertisement

FRIDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 70

SATURDAY: Showers, p.m. storms. High: 75, Low: 61

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 54

MONDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 74, Low: 52

TUESDAY: Sunshine, warm. High: 82, Low: 57

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP