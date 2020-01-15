Weather Authority: Mid-week warmup ahead of weekend snow

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mid-week warmup with above average temperatures ahead of some weekend snow.

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s, which is 15 degrees above average.

A mix of sunshine and clouds is expected Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures will be cooler amid gusty winds.

Meanwhile, some wintry precipitation is in store this weekend. Snow is in the forecast for Saturday.

Cold air will be in place for Saturday, when snow is in the forecast. Highest snow totals should be north and west of Philadelphia. Snow is expected in the late morning and afternoon.

Advertisement

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 42

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 48 Low: 25

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 33 Low: 22

SATURDAY: Rain/snow. High: 37 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 23

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP