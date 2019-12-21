Weather Authority: Mild Christmas week with warmer temps

Winter is officially upon us, but temperatures in Philadelphia will be noticeably warmer in the coming days.

Monday should have light winds and sunny skies, mild conditions and temperatures should rise to around 50.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Conditions down the shore will rise to 43 under partly sunny skies. Even the Poconos will participate in the warm-up by rising into the 40s.

Thermometers will continue to rise to rise and should hover around 50 through the holiday week.

Traveling up and down the eastern seaboard should not pose any problems.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50 Low: 30

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 48 Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 49 Low: 32

