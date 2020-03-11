Weather Authority: Mild conditions continue Wednesday with sun and clouds

While it won't be as warm as Tuesday, conditions on Wednesday will remain mild and mostly pleasant with a high near 60 degrees.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says to expect temperatures to feel slightly cooler thanks to a steady breezy coming from the north west. Temperatures are expected to remain mild and in the 50s for most of the day.

A nice mix of sunshine and clouds will hover over the region for most of the day. Morning temperatures will be brisk and in the 40s, but quickly warm as the morning progresses.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 50s across the region and continue to rise through the afternoon hours. Wednesday will reach a peak temperature of 57 in the city around 3 p.m.

Conditions will briefly cool off on Thursday before rising again on Friday with highs reaching into the 70s with some morning rain.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 60

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58, Low: 40

FRIDAY: a.m. fog and showers. High: 72, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57, Low: 39

SUNDAY: Breezy, chilly. High: 53, Low: 38