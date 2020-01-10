Weather Authority: Mild Friday kicks off warm weekend

After a bitter cold Thursday, the Philadelphia area is slated for a weekend warm-up which will begin with a mild and sunny Friday.

Friday will begin with a chill, but expect temperatures to drastically increase throughout the day. Conditions in the city and surrounding areas will start in the mid-30s and rise well into the 40s by noontime. Friday will top out at 51 around late afternoon, before returning into the 40s for the evening hours.

The noticeable warmth in the area will begin on Saturday, when highs are forecasted to reach the high 60s. The high for Saturday will be 67 under cloudy skies and Sunday will reach a high of 68 and won't drop below 63.

Some rain will accompany the warm conditions. FOX 29's Sue Serio expects the precipitation to impact the area overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Friday: Mild, partly cloudy. High: 53

Saturday: Warm, cloudy. High: 67, Low: 48

Sunday: Morning rain, afternoon sun. High: 68, Low: 63

Monday: Mild, sunny. High: 54, Low: 40